The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities — represented by Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Tourism Affairs Ghada Shalaby virtually — and the Egyptian Embassy in Poland held a meeting with representatives of the Polish tourism sector on Sunday.

The meeting comes in light of the ministry’s keenness to enhance communication with industry partners from various markets to push more tourist traffic to the Egyptian tourist destination.

Shalaby began the meeting by pointing out the importance of the Polish market for Egyptian tourism, as it is one of the most important exporting markets for tourism to Egypt.

She also explained that the aim of the meeting was to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and get acquainted with the Polish side’s proposals to attract more traffic from the Polish market to Egypt.

Furthermore, Shalaby reviewed the most prominent developments in the tourism sector in Egypt, including the efforts made by the ministry to improve the quality of tourism services provided to tourists in hotel establishments, noting how hotel establishments across the country have re-evaluated in accordance with the new global classification standards (HC).

She also referred to the ongoing preparations for the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November, emphasising the efforts being made to make the city environmentally friendly and sustainable.

For his part, Poland’s Ambassador in Cairo Michał Łabenda stressed the distinguished relations between Egypt and Poland over the years in various fields.

He also explained that Egypt is one of the most important tourist destinations for Polish tourists due to its diverse products and offerings. He also referred to the Polish archaeological missions that contributed to a number of important archaeological discoveries in Egypt.

Furthermore, he expressed his happiness in cooperating with the Egyptian side to increase tourism movement from Poland to Egypt and to face any challenges that hinder this, especially in light of the Polish tourist’s interest in the Egyptian destination.

During the meeting, representatives of the Polish tourism industry stressed their keenness to increase the number of Polish tourists coming to Egypt and that they are in continuous cooperation with the Egyptian Tourist Office responsible for the Polish market to achieve this through a number of mechanisms and programmes that will be implemented over the coming period.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

