The Egyptian government is planning to issue licenses on the operation of the fifth generation (5G) mobile communication networks in December, sources familiar with the matter told Asharq Business.

Two sources noted that the license could cost at least $500 million.

The licenses’ issuance date could be extended from December to early 2024 in case the companies wishing to acquire the licenses asked for so to secure the needed financing, one source said.

Moreover, a source said that the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) could approve the request submitted by telecom operators on increasing the prices of their services soon to encourage them to obtain the 5G licenses.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).