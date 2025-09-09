Arab Finance: Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), signed a deal with Pakistan-based Interloop Group for ready-made garments to develop a project with investments amounting to $35.2 million (EGP 760 million), as per a statement.

The company specializes in the manufacture of socks for international brands, denim, and sportswear.

Spanning an area of 60,000 square meters, the project will provide over 1,000 direct job opportunities.

Its production will be fully allocated for export to foreign markets, reflecting the economic zone's competitiveness as a manufacturing and export center in this vital sector.

Gamal El-Dien highlighted that the project marks the first launch of Pakistani industrial investments within the SCZONE, marking a pivotal step towards strengthening industrial cooperation between Egypt and Pakistan.

With this signing, the total number of projects in the Qantara West Industrial Zone hit 39, with an aggregated investment amounting to approximately $1.43 billion.

Total projects provide around 55,700 direct job opportunities, spread over a total area of 2.442 million square meters.

