Egypt - The health ministers of Egypt and Pakistan met in Cairo to discuss how to enhance their collaboration in the health sector. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 70th session of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population, one of the main topics of the meeting was the fight against hepatitis C in Pakistan. He said that Egypt was ready to share its experience and expertise in eliminating the virus with Pakistan, which has one of the highest prevalence rates in the world.

Abdel Ghaffar also said that the Pakistani side presented their plans for producing medicines and vaccines and transferring manufacturing technology. He said that they discussed the possibility of cooperating with Egyptian national companies in this field.

Moreover, Abdel Ghaffar said that they explored opportunities for training Pakistani medical personnel through exchange programmes between the two countries.

The Egyptian health minister also arranged a field visit for the Pakistani delegation, during which they would visit some hospitals, medical centers, and pharmaceutical and vaccine companies in Egypt, to learn about the capacities and capabilities that Egypt has in this field.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).