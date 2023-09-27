Egypt is currently in talks with the Russian government to buy 1 million tons of wheat, Bloomberg reported on September 26th, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Talks have taken place regarding delivery for the current season, one of the sources said.

On September 25th, it was reported that Egypt in talks over a loan facility from an Abu Dhabi-based bank to pay for wheat imports from Kazakhstan.

