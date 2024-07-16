Cairo – Egypt plans to launch a company to localise the manufacturing of grain silos as part of a comprehensive strategy to boost wheat supplies, said Sherif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade.

The plan also includes building new silos and increasing the storage capacities of existing ones, aiming to expand total capacity from 3.40 million tonnes to 5 million tonnes, Farouk stated before the parliamentary committee formed to study the new government’s action plan.

The minister revealed a scheme to link silos to the national railway network and to transport wheat through the Nile in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation.

Egypt has been working on boosting local wheat supplies. Egyptian farmers have supplied around 1.80 tonnes of wheat to the government since the start of the harvest season on 13 April 2024.

