Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has met with the CEO of the pan-African infrastructure investment platform Africa50 Alain Ebobissé to probe widening the platform’s business scope in Egypt, according to a statement on August 17th.

This came on the sidelines of several preparatory events held in the UAE ahead of the climate change summit COP28.

Moreover, the minister has also met with Climate Policy Initiative’s (CPI) Global Managing Director Barbara Buchner to mull cooperation in bolstering climate change actions as well as ways to promote green transition and development efforts.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).