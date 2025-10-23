Arab Finance: Money Fellows has achieved $1.5 billion in total transaction value, backed by over $60 million in funding from local and international investors, according to an emailed press release.

This reflects the company’s robust market penetration and rapid growth within Egypt’s fintech ecosystem.

The platform has exceeded 8 million users, with over 2 million rotating savings groups completed through its application since its launch.

It currently serves around 350,000 monthly active users, operating more than 40 distribution points across Egypt.

The fintech company has issued over 50,000 prepaid cards and signed 328 B2B2C partnership agreements with leading companies and institutions.

“Through our services, from digital savings groups to smart saving solutions and prepaid cards, we aim to provide simple, real-life solutions that help people save and access financing more flexibly and transparently. We have successfully achieved profitability, ensuring business continuity and enabling further expansion of our services,” Ahmed Wadi, Founder and CEO of Money Fellows, said.

Money Fellows is Egypt’s first platform to offer an integrated experience combining digital savings groups, smart saving solutions, and a prepaid card, in partnership with Banque Misr as its main banking partner.

Under the supervision of the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) FinTech Regulatory Sandbox, these services allow users to easily join savings circles, pay installments, or receive payouts through multiple payment methods, including bank cards, e-wallets or via the Money Fellows prepaid card, all with zero service fees.

By integrating savings and financing services through the digital RoSCA platform, Money Fellows has succeeded in delivering a comprehensive financial experience that combines convenience and security, enabling users to manage their financial commitments, save, and access funding with ease and transparency.

