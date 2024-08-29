Misr Beni Suef Cement Company (MBSC) posted a 111.27% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax for the first half (H1) of 2024, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 29th.

Net profit after tax stood at EGP 221.523 million in the six-month period ended June 30th, compared to EGP 104.851 million in the same period of 2023.

Sales amounted to EGP 1.261 billion in H1 2024, growing from EGP 807.726 million in H1 2023.

Established in 1997, MBSC operates within the materials sector focusing on construction materials.

MBSC is located in the center of Egypt, 190 km south of Cairo. It started production in 2003 with a plant of one cement production line. In 2006, the company built one new cement production line.

