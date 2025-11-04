Egypt - Manal Awad, Egypt’s Minister of Local Development, announced that the National Project for Community, Human, and Local Development, known as “Mashroak,” has successfully financed approximately 228,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Egypt’s governorates.

Since its inception in 2015, the programme has injected a total of EGP 36bn in financing, creating 1.5 million direct and indirect job opportunities, with a focus on empowering youth and women in rural and urban areas.

The Minister emphasized that Mashroak is a cornerstone of the state’s efforts to support SMEs, which are considered vital drivers of Egypt’s national economy. The programme not only offers financial support but also plays a key role in enabling youth and women to enter the workforce and pursue self-employment opportunities, particularly in production and entrepreneurial activities.

According to Awad, Sohag governorate leads the programme with 24,600 financed projects, amounting to EGP 5bn in loans and creating 164,000 job opportunities. Minya followed closely, with 24,300 projects financed and EGP 3.5bn in loans, generating 160,000 jobs. Beheira governorate saw 20,500 projects financed with loans totaling EGP 2bn, resulting in 104,400 job opportunities. Daqahleya governorate also made significant contributions, with 18,900 projects financed, totaling EGP 2.4bn in loans and creating 109,000 jobs.

Awad further highlighted the ministry’s efforts to expand the Mashroak programme by increasing the number of offices in villages and local centers, thereby reaching even more youth and women. The programme goes beyond providing financing; it also offers technical and marketing support to project beneficiaries through its extensive network of offices across Egypt’s governorates.

The Minister also emphasized her personal commitment to overseeing the progress of the programme and addressing any challenges faced by young entrepreneurs. “We are dedicated to ensuring the success and sustainability of these projects,” she said. “My team and I are in regular contact with local offices to ensure projects are meeting their objectives.”

Awad stressed the importance of expanding awareness and training activities across the governorates to ensure citizens are fully informed about the opportunities offered by Mashroak. The Ministry also aims to provide comprehensive feasibility studies for SMEs and guide entrepreneurs in turning their ideas into profitable, productive ventures that will generate sustainable job opportunities.

