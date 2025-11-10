Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inspected the first locally manufactured amphibious bus, which will boost the tourism sector, according to a statement.

During the TransMEA Smart 2025 conference, Madbouly viewed several vehicle models, many of which were manufactured locally as part of the government's plan to localize various industries.

He inspected the first of 55 new metro trains contracted for Cairo Metro Line 1, designed to provide the highest levels of service to passengers.

The prime minister also saw the first high-speed electric train, Velaro, which will operate on the high-speed electric rail network. It features specially equipped seats for people with disabilities, along with safety harnesses, 10 standard restrooms, one of which is accessible to people with disabilities, and dedicated luggage storage.

There is also access to Wi-Fi, in-car screens displaying journey information, surveillance cameras, and emergency equipment to ensure safety and passenger comfort.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir, Madbouly viewed a model of a traffic safety city developed to teach children proper behavior when interacting with traffic signals and various roads.

These new trains feature a high-capacity air conditioning system and are equipped with a safe passageway allowing passengers to move between carriages for greater comfort. They are also provided with front-mounted CCTV cameras for centralized track monitoring and LCD screens for passenger information.

Furthermore, screens above the side doors of these trains display the name of the final station before passengers board. Designated spaces for wheelchairs are also provided, equipped with securing devices to assist passengers with disabilities.

In addition, electronic maps are installed above the boarding doors inside the carriages, displaying the route via illuminated lights to assist passengers with hearing impairments.

