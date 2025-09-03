Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly annonced the activation of the Qatari direct investment package, estimated at $7.5 billion, according to a statement.

This comes as part of Qatar's interest in supporting aspects of the economic partnership with Egypt.

He addressed his meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during which they reviewed and discussed various issues of mutual interest.

The discussions also touched on ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, particularly economic and commercial ones.

Madbouly stressed the importance of continuing coordination with the Qatari business community, highlighting the promising investment opportunities available in Egypt across various sectors and fields.

He also reflected on the incentives and facilitations provided by the Egyptian government to attract more Qatari investments.

Furthermore, Madbouly pointed out that the government has an economic vision until 2030, extending beyond the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

