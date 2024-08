Egypt and Libya have probed cementing cooperation in several fields, as per a cabinet statement.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and his Libyan counterpart Osama Hamad.

The meeting also tackled the Egyptian companies’ contribution to reconstructing Libya.

