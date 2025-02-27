Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that Egypt and Kuwait will soon reveal new joint economic and investment projects, following high-level discussions with Kuwaiti leaders, as per a statement.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Madbouly emphasized the strengthening of bilateral relations and noted that Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is set to visit Egypt for the official announcement.

Turning to regional affairs, Madbouly highlighted Egypt’s diplomatic efforts regarding the Gaza conflict.

On the economic front, Madbouly reported that foreign direct investment (FDI) in Egypt reached $2.7 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, a sign of improving investor confidence.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to economic reforms, industrial expansion, and export growth.

Additionally, remittances from Egyptians abroad have seen a notable increase, reflecting positive economic trends.

