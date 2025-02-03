Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Economic Cooperation Council delegation led by Mohammed Jassim Al-Saqr to discuss methods of enhancing economic and investment ties, as per a statement.

The meeting also tackled Egypt’s efforts to improve its business climate and attract Kuwaiti investments.

During his visit to Kuwait, El-Khatib outlined key government measures to create a favorable business environment, emphasizing coordination with the Kuwaiti Cooperation Council to encourage more Kuwaiti investments in Egypt.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing challenges faced by investors across various sectors and ensuring direct communication with Kuwaiti businesses to resolve any obstacles.

Additionally, he highlighted Egypt’s efforts in granting golden licenses for strategic investment projects, with 44 licenses issued so far, and pointed to the diverse investment opportunities available in both production and service sectors.

El-Khatib also noted ongoing financial, monetary, and trade policy reforms aimed at facilitating foreign trade and investment while implementing tax reforms to ease burdens on investors.

The minister reiterated the government’s focus on creating a more competitive and attractive investment environment through legislative and institutional improvements, streamlining procedures, and removing barriers to investment.

