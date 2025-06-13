Arab Finance: Khalda Petroleum plans to bring two new wells into production in June 2025, with an initial estimated total of 5,400 barrels of crude oil per day (bbl/d), according to a statement.

This is part of the first axis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' strategy to accelerate exploration and production activities, while boosting domestic crude oil and natural gas production to meet the citizens’ needs.

Khalda completed drilling operations for the Fox Deep-02 appraisal well, which unveiled oil-bearing layers in both the Alam El-Bueib and Alamein reservoirs, with the oil-bearing layer reaching a thickness of 110 feet.

Initial test results from the Alam El-Bueib layer showed a production rate of nearly 2,600 bbl/d of crude oil. Meanwhile, the technical tests and the installation of an artificial lift pump are scheduled to be finalized, preparing the well for production during this month.

Khalda Petroleum also completed drilling operations for the Tayim-W14 development well, targeting the Dessouky layer in the upper part of the reservoir.

The results revealed an oil-bearing layer with a thickness of 57 feet, with preliminary test results showing a production rate of approximately 2,800 bbl/d of crude oil.

The well is expected to be put into production this June after completing the tests and pump installation.