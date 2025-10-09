Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, met with Kenya’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Lee Kinyanjui, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, as per a statement.

El Khatib affirmed Egypt’s commitment to strengthening trade relations with Kenya, emphasizing that both nations are key members of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and among the largest trading powers within the bloc.

He underscored Egypt’s keenness to deepen cooperation with Kenya through both bilateral and multilateral frameworks to advance regional economic integration.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of convening a joint trade committee to further develop trade and investment ties, while also enhancing the role of the private sector in driving economic cooperation.

They stressed the need to boost collaboration at the regional level within the COMESA framework by facilitating intra-bloc trade and removing technical and logistical barriers hindering its growth.

For his part, the Kenyan minister expressed his country’s interest in strengthening cooperation with Egypt and benefiting from Egyptian expertise in the pharmaceutical and construction sectors.

Trade exchange between Egypt and Kenya reached $540 million in 2024, with Egyptian exports amounting to about $340 million and imports from Kenya totaling around US$200 million.

Egyptian exports to Kenya are mainly concentrated in packaging, building materials, chemicals, and food industries, while imports from Kenya are primarily dominated by tea.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).