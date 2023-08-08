Egypt and Jordan have signed 12 memoranda of understanding (MoU) to bolster bilateral cooperation in several fields, as per a cabinet statement on August 7th.

This came during the 31st session of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Committee, scheduled from August 5th to 7th.

The first MoU was signed between the planning ministries of both countries in the field of economic and developmental policy making and planning expertise exchange.

Another MoU was inked by Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the Jordan Securities Commission.

The two countries have also signed an executive program to cooperate in the field of environment program for 2023/2025, in addition to another program to collaborate in the field of social affairs for 2023/2024.

Moreover, another cooperation program was sealed between Jordan News Agency (Petra) and the Middle East News Agency (MENA).

An executive cultural cooperation program was also signed by the two countries for 2023-2026, along with an executive technical cooperation program in the field of technical training for 2023/2024.

Furthermore, the seventh executive program for the cooperation agreement between both countries in the field of manpower for 2023/2024 was inked.

The two sides have also signed an MoU for the cooperation between Egypt’s National Organization for Social Insurance (NOSI) and Jordan’s Social Security Corporation (SSC).

The MoUs include an agreement between the health ministries in both countries to boost cooperation in health fields.

This is in addition to an MoU signed between the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf and Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf Islamic Affairs and Holy Places.

Moreover, a bilateral agreement was inked between Egypt Post and Jordan Post in the field of e-postal payment services.

