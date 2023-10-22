The trade exchange value between Egypt and Jordan rose by 7.10% year-on-year (YoY) to $980.40 million in 2022 from $915.80 million.

Egypt's exports to Jordan hit $726.50 million last year, up 2.20% from $711.10 million in 2021, Ahram Gate cited the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The Arab Republic imported goods from the Kingdom at a value of $253.90 million in the January-December 2022 period, an annual growth of 24% from $204.70 million.

In fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, the remittances of Egyptians working in Jordan reached $792.90 million, higher by 2.40% than $774.20 million in FY20/21.

Meanwhile, the remittances of Jordanian citizens working in Egypt declined by 24.30% YoY to $9.60 million in FY21/22 from $12.70 million.

