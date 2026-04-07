Arab Finance: The Information Technology Institute (ITI) announced the opening of registration for the Egyptian edition of the “Build with AI” initiative, delivered through a series of practical online workshops held weekly over four Fridays, as per a statement.

The initiative aims to train more than 5,000 developers in Egypt to build real-world artificial intelligence projects using technologies from Google, contributing to the development of a skilled tech community aligned with evolving labor market demands.

The program is divided into two tracks. The “Fundamentals” track targets students and beginners, offering a structured introduction to the Google Cloud Platform and focusing on building initial AI projects.

The “Advanced” track is designed for professional developers and engineers, covering the development of scalable AI systems and the integration and deployment of projects.

Training sessions will be delivered by Google software development experts from across the Middle East and North Africa.

Participants will receive free credits for the Google Cloud Platform to apply what they learn during the program. Applicants are required to have a laptop and a stable internet connection.

Training begins on April 24th, and registration is available via this link.