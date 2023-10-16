Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat has opened the first drive-thru post office in Egypt, according to a ministerial statement on October 16th.

The drive-thru post office is located in Nasr City.

It has been equipped with the latest technological systems and solutions that allow citizens to obtain Egypt’s digital and postal services easily while in their cars via its 7 windows.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s first drive-thru post office spans over 2,000 square meters.

Talaat said that Egypt aims to increase all kinds of post offices to reach 4,500.

