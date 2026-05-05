Egypt has imposed a temporary export ​duty on ⁠nitrogen fertilisers, according to ‌a decision published on Monday in the official ​gazette, amid shifting global markets.

The Ministry of ​Investment and Foreign ​Trade set the export duty at $90 per metric ton, or ⁠its equivalent in Egyptian pounds. The measure takes effect on Tuesday and remains in place for three months.

The ​decision ‌follows a ⁠separate ⁠move earlier this week in which Egypt raised ​natural gas prices ‌for energy-intensive industries, including fertilisers, ⁠petrochemicals, steel and cement, as part of broader efforts to restructure industrial energy pricing.

The fertiliser sector is one of Egypt's key industries.

Egypt's energy import bill has more than doubled, while monthly natural gas ‌import costs have nearly tripled ⁠since the outbreak of the ​U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, with increased reliance on LNG imports or ​regional producers.

(Reporting ‌by Momen Saeed Atallah, ⁠Writing by ​Mohamed Ezz, Editing by Louise Heavens)