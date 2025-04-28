Arab Finance: Gulf Canadian Real Estate Investment (CCRS) turned to net losses valued at EGP 741,081 in 2024, against net profits of EGP 2.186 million in 2023, as per the financial results.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.148 last year, compared to an earnings per share (EPS) valued at EGP 0.437 in 2023.

Gulf Canadian specializes in developing and managing real estate assets. Its main activities are related to construction projects in housing, tourism, and urban development sectors, as well as industrial projects and other related fields.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).