Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has met with the Greek Ambassador to Cairo Nikolaos Papageorgiou to mull cooperation in several healthcare fields, a statement revealed.

Both sides discussed potential collaboration to revamp hospitals in Egypt, in addition to exchanging expertise in training medical staff and developing various specialized healthcare training programs.

The meeting also tackled ways of boosting Greek investments in the Egyptian public health sector.

