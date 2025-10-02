Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt jumped on Wednesday at 3:53 PM, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 5948.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5977.25 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold also climbed to EGP 5,452.75 for purchasing and EGP 5,479 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold registered a surge to EGP 5,205 per gram for buying and EGP 5,230 for selling.

The 18-karat gold reached EGP 4,461.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,482.75 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price soared to EGP 41,640 for buying and EGP 41,840 for selling.

Globally, the prices recorded new highs, as the US government entered its first shutdown in almost seven years after lawmakers failed to reach a deal on government funding.

