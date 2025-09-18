Arab Finance: Go Bus for Transport, Egypt’s first privately owned inter-city bus company, will receive a €10.6 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), according to a press release.

EBRD highlighted that the loan will benefit from 10% first-loss risk cover provided by the EU through its European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) initiative under the Municipal Infrastructure and Industrial Resilience guarantee program.

Go Bus will utilize the facility to expand its operations and renew its fleet by acquiring up to 30 new buses for its inter-city services, as well as six electric micro-buses for shorter routes, and three other electric vehicles (EVs) for intra-city journeys.

EVs will be a cleaner and more sustainable alternative, which will ease congestion and cut emissions, with strong potential for replication across Egypt’s governorates.

Additionally, the loan will be accompanied by a technical cooperation package financed through the EBRD’s Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Multi-Donor Account covering legal aspects of the project.

Provided under the EU’s EFSD+ Municipal, Infrastructure and Industrial Resilience program, an additional grant will be allocated to support corporate governance.

The loan agreement was signed by EBRD’s Head of Sustainable Infrastructure for the Middle East and Africa Aida Sitdikova and Chairman of Go Bus Fady Nassif.

The transaction was initiated and concluded under the leadership of Sameh Atalla, CEO of Go Bus. It aligns with the group’s sustainability agenda to advance green mobility and EVs.

