Arab Finance: GMC Group for Industrial, Commercial, and Financial Investments (GMCI) suffered net losses after tax valued at EGP 10.751 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, up from EGP 204,563 in H1 2024, the financial results showed.

The firm also generated operating revenues worth EGP 543,250 in the six-month period ending June 30th.

Established in 1992, the company is primarily engaged in the provision of petroleum services related to oil exploration, drilling, and maintenance.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).