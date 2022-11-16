Egypt Gas’ (EGAS) net profit after tax surged 261.88% year-on-year (YoY) during the first nine months of 2022, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 15th.

The company’s net profit after tax soared to EGP 152.492 million in the January-September period from EGP 42.139 million in the same period a year earlier.

Operating revenue jumped to EGP 5.096 billion in the nine months to September 30th from EGP 3.626 billion in the year-ago period.

Egypt Gas is an Egypt-based shareholding company engaged in the design, installation, operation, and maintenance of natural gas distribution networks and pressure reduction stations for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications.

