Egypt - The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) has so far granted 37 golden licenses to investors, GAFI's CEO Hossam Heiba told Asharq Business.

Heiba also outlined plans to expand the golden license system to include startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This step aims to streamline approvals and licensing processes for a broader range of investors.

