Arab Finance: Egypt and France have renewed their technical and financial cooperation to implement priority projects in Egypt until 2030 at a value of €4 billion , announced Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat.

In her meeting with French Ambassador to Cairo Éric Chevallier, the minister noted that Egypt is working to benefit from concessional financing and leverage its distinguished relationships with international partners.

The extension also aligns with the public investment governance as well as the investment spending ceiling, which stood at EGP 1.16 trillion in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025.

Al-Mashat emphasized that economic diplomacy is a key pillar for driving financing for development and mobilizing domestic and external resources for priority sectors.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).