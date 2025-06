Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) greenlighted Dice Sport and Casual Wear’s capital hike, bringing the authorized capital to EGP 2.5 billion, instead of EGP 500 million, according to a bourse filing.

Dice will also increase its issued and paid-up capital to EGP 535.993 million from EGP 357.328 million.

The company will allocate EGP 178.664 million, distributed over 893.322 million shares, with a nominal value of EGP 0.20 per share.