Arab Finance: Egypt’s local markets saw mixed price movements on October 27th, with key food staples and vegetables showing sharp fluctuations, according to the daily report issued by the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Packaged rice rose 1.3% to EGP 34.8 per kilogram, while packaged flour increased 6.7% to EGP 25 per kilo.

Packaged sugar registered a notable daily jump of 11.4%, reaching EGP 33.1 per kilo.

In contrast, packaged sunflower oil fell 6.5% to EGP 92.8 per kilo, and packaged fava beans dropped 6.6% to EGP 61.1 per kilo.

Among vegetables, potato prices climbed 10.8% to EGP 13.5 per kilo, and tomatoes gained 10.5% to EGP 17.8 per kilo.

Onion prices declined 6.5% to EGP 14.6 per kilo, while cucumbers eased 3.6% to EGP 19.8 per kilo.

Lemons continued their steep rise, surging to EGP 32.1 per kilo.