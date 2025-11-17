Arab Finance: Egypt is currently working on increasing the investment appeal of both the petroleum and mining sectors, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi affirmed.

Badawi highlighted the state’s efforts to attract emerging mining companies to operate in Egypt by preparing a package of investment incentives.

His remarks were made during a meeting with Almud Weitz, World Bank’s Regional Practice Director for Infrastructure for the MENA region, during her first visit to Egypt.

The minister welcomed the World Bank’s interest in financing and supporting efforts to develop the energy and mining industries.

He also highlighted Egypt’s aim to cooperate with the bank in various fields, as well as incentive programs for emerging mining companies, the natural gas home connection project, energy efficiency, and other vital projects.

For her part, Weitz asserted the bank’s interest in participating in Egypt’s energy strategy and preparing the optimal and most suitable mix for the state.

She also asserted that the World Bank eyes renewing work with the petroleum sector on the project to deliver natural gas to homes, reduce emissions, and improve energy efficiency.

Moreover, Weitz noted that the World Bank is currently forming an international team to study the feasibility of developing, financing, and backing mining projects in various countries, including Egypt.

