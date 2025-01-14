Egypt is set to begin negotiations with the European Union (EU) next April to obtain funding worth up to €4 billion, Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation told Asharq Business.

On the sidelines of her press conference, hosted by the National Press Authority in Cairo, Al-Mashat revealed that this funding aligns with the national program for structural reforms implemented by the Egyptian government.

The program includes three main axes: maintaining macroeconomic stability, securing a supportive business environment, reinforcing the private sector, and backing green transformation.

The minister recently discussed the second tranche of the Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) package with the European Parliament's International Trade Committee Céline Emard.

In 2024, Egypt signed a strategic partnership with the EU for the €7.4 billion financial package, to be received in the form of grants and loans until the end of 2027.

