Egypt’s Ambassador to the European Union Badr Abdel Aty participated in a discussion session on climate change issues and the upcoming COP27 climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, as well as the upcoming COP15 biodiversity conference scheduled to be held next December in Canada.

The discussions focused on the strong link between the issues of the environment and climate change on the one hand and the issue of biodiversity on the other.

The Egyptian ambassador reviewed the latest developments of the substantive and organizational aspects of the climate conference, highlighting the main objectives that the Egyptian presidency seeks to achieve.

He also pointed out the importance attached by the Egyptian presidency of the conference to the issue of Biological Diversity and its link to the issue of climate change, including the organization of the “Biological Diversity” day within the activities of the conference.

For their part, the attendees stressed their aspiration for the success of the Sharm El-Sheikh conference in reaching feasible solutions to face the challenges of climate change, especially in relation to taking into account developing countries.

They asserted that the success of the climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh will reflect positively on creating the necessary momentum for the success of the biodiversity conference in Montreal.

Abdel Aty also met with senior officials of the Hydrogen Council, which includes an alliance of the largest green hydrogen producing companies in the world, where he stressed that Egypt attaches great importance to investment in the energy sector.

He reviewed the efforts exerted to make Egypt a centre for the production, transportation, and circulation of energy in its various traditional and renewable sources, highlighting the projects that Egypt seeks to implement in order to produce and export green hydrogen to Europe.

The officials of the council expressed their aspiration to enhance cooperation with Egypt in the field of green hydrogen, as well as their aspiration to participate in the upcoming climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, which will represent an important opportunity to highlight the Egyptian potential in this vital field in terms of human capabilities, natural resources, infrastructure, and policies related to supporting this sector.

