Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced on Tuesday the launch of the second edition of the taxpayer services guide.

The initiative comes in line with Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk’s directives to accelerate the digitalisation of tax procedures and services.

Abdel Aal explained that the updated guide, now available on the ETA’s official website, provides comprehensive information on all services offered to taxpayers. It outlines the description of each service, required documents, application channels, procedural steps, estimated completion time, as well as relevant terms and conditions.

The second edition includes 18 service packages, covering a wide range of tax-related processes. These include registration, tax return filing, e-invoice and e-receipt systems, refunds, exemptions, international agreements, taxpayer accounts, payments, seizure and collection, and customer service.

It also addresses tax research, appeals, dispute settlement, audits, reconciliation of offences under tax laws, community engagement, real estate transaction services, and incentives available under Laws 5, 6, and 7 of 2025.

Abdel Aal emphasised that the guide is designed to make services more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly, while supporting the state’s drive towards a fully digital tax administration.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

