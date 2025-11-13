Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity Mahmoud Esmat approved the budget plan of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) for the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to a statement.

Esmat affirmed that the company has a clear vision for raising the efficiency of the energy system, improving performance rates and the economic operation of power generation plants.

EEHC aims to ensure the safe operation of generation units and the unified grid in order to maximize the contribution of combined-cycle power plants, especially the Siemens plants at Burullus, the New Administrative Capital, and Beni Suef.

On his part, Gaber Desouki, Chairman of the EEHC, outlined planned projects, such as upgrading and increasing the efficiency and capacity of the El Arish and Ataka power plants to operate on a combined cycle system.

This integration will produce a 2400 MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant at Jabal Ataqa in Suez, deploying a hybrid model.

Desouki noted that generated energy, including renewable energy, is expected to reach 267 billion kWh, marking an 8.9% increase when compared to FY2024/25. The expected surge will meet the higher number of subscribers of 45.25 million.

Moreover, EEHC is targeting to foster energy sales, including renewable energy, to 259 billion kWh, reflecting a growth of 8.8%, with investments totaling EGP 17.78 billion.