Egypt - Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met with Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Holding (TMG), to explore collaboration in electricity distribution, energy consumption rationalization, and the expansion of solar energy use, as per a statement.

The meeting aligns with the government’s strategy to enhance service quality, ensure sustainability, and integrate private sector expertise into the electricity sector.

Discussions focused on improving distribution networks, reducing commercial losses, combating electricity theft, and implementing smart metering and monitoring systems.

Esmat emphasized the importance of private sector participation, noting that companies with expertise and financial resources can help improve electricity services.

He highlighted the government's commitment to granting private companies more licenses to distribute electricity in residential projects, ensuring adherence to quality standards and efficiency.

The talks also explored increasing investments in electricity infrastructure within Talaat Moustafa Group's new projects, integrating solar energy into public lighting, and improving consumer services.

Esmat reaffirmed the ministry’s focus on stabilizing the electricity supply, expanding renewable energy, and reducing fuel reliance as part of Egypt’s sustainable development strategy.

