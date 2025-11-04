Arab Finance: Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir laid the foundation stone for the MAC Transportation Manufacturing Plant, part of the Mansour Automotive Group, according to a statement.

Located in the 6th of October City, the factory is established with investments exceeding $150 million.

The plant will manufacture 50,000 environmentally friendly vehicles in the first phase, providing between 6,000 and 10,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

El-Wazir highlighted that this project aligns with the state's vision for deepening local manufacturing, increasing added value, and expanding the national production base.

He added that the government’s strategy aims to establish a truly integrated industry that supports component manufacturing, vehicle assembly, and localizing electric and hybrid vehicle production.

This comes within the global shift towards green and sustainable transportation.

Hence, the state launched the National Automotive Industry Development Program to achieve a qualitative leap in this sector by increasing production capacity to approximately 100,000 vehicles annually per company and 7,000 electric vehicles by the end of the program in 2032.

The program also aims at raising the local component ratio to over 35% and scaling local added value to approximately 60%.

