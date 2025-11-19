Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with Qahir Dhanani, Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), in Washington, to discuss investment cooperation opportunities, according to a statement.

The two officials addressed plans to exchange expertise and back the state's economic growth strategy.

El-Khatib highlighted that the government is implementing political and structural reforms to enhance Egypt's competitiveness, promote digitalization, and develop clear strategies to leverage its unique geographic location.

The minister affirmed that key sectors in Egypt, including tourism, healthcare, energy, and information and communications technology (ICT), offer major opportunities for economic growth.

Hence, he stressed the need to develop a comprehensive strategy for these sectors and align them with the state's vision for sustainable economic transformation.

During the meeting, the minister discussed promising industries in Egypt, including solar panel production, wind energy, water desalination, and electric vehicles.

On his part, Dhanani expressed the company's interest in exploring investment opportunities in Egypt.

He also asserted its commitment to providing the necessary consulting expertise to support the state's objectives for developing various economic sectors and enhancing Egypt's attractiveness to foreign investment.