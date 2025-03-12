Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has gathered with a number of investors in the green energy sector to discuss new investment opportunities that contribute to driving sustainable economic development.

Hesham Sheta, Chairman of Income, an Egyptian partner to China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), attended the meeting, during which they reviewed the ‘Atlas Project’.

The project aims to establish a global data center complex powered by renewable energy and supported by a solar power station to supply it with electricity.

It comes within the government's efforts to enhance sustainable digital infrastructure and attract investments in the technology and clean energy sectors.

The meeting also addressed the 'Rosetta Minerals Project' initiative, which includes an integrated project for processing and manufacturing kaolin sand.

This initiative seeks to develop the industrial sector and increase the added value of local natural resources.

Meanwhile, the project is expected to enhance local production and expand exports, reinforcing economic growth and promoting the competitiveness of Egyptian products globally.

For his part, El-Khatib affirmed the government's commitment to supporting investments in the sectors of renewable energy and digital infrastructure.

He also pointed out that Egypt has rich natural resources, such as high-quality white sands, which secure great opportunities for manufacturing industries and increased exports.

