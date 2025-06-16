Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index falling by 4.60% to 3,1016 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, declined by 4.19% to 3,229 points.

The EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session lower by 5.19% at 9,107.09 points and by 5.10% at 12,403.83 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 4.083 billion through the trading of 1.067 billion shares in 120,365 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.202 trillion.

Individuals controlled 73.47% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 26.52%.

Arab and foreign traders represented 4.7% and 3.05% of the trading transactions, respectively. The Egyptian investors controlled 92.25%.

The foreign investors were sellers with EGP 140.357 million. Arab and Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 83.516 million and EGP 56.841 million, respectively.