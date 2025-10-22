Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session with a varied performance. The EGX30 index declined by 0.73% to 37,698.49 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, retreated by 0.38% to 3,828.39 points.

The EGX35-LV also went down by 0.06% to 4,266.96 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 0.69% at 11,972.31 points and by 0.36% at 15,699.32.

A total of 1.790 billion shares were traded over 149,932 transactions at a value of EGP 6.031 billion. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 2.728 trillion.

The Egyptians accounted for 90.9% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.66% and 4.44%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 78.04% of total trading, while institutions represented 21.95%.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 73.753 million. Arab and foreign traders were sellers with EGP 72.819 million and EGP 933,585, respectively.