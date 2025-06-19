Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s trading session with collective gains, with the EGX30 index going up by 0.37% to 30,838.98 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.63% to 3,214.17 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.54% at 9,040.23 points and by 0.56% at 12,302.61 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover stood at EGP 3.033 billion through the trading of 1.155 billion shares in 105,349 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.183 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 70.65% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled the remaining 29.34%.

Arab and foreign traders accounted for 4.82% and 4.67% of the trading transactions, respectively. The Egyptian investors took over 90.52%.

The Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 199.243 million. Foreign and Arab traders were buyers with EGP 143.335 million and EGP 55.908 million, respectively.