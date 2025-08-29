Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.14% to 35,727.19 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, increased by 0.59% to 3,592.87 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 0.40% to 3,871.43 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index finished the trading session higher by 0.81% at 10,897.59 points and by 0.72% at 14,507.89, respectively.

A total of 2.089 billion shares were exchanged at EGP 4.703 billion over 128.076 million transactions. The market cap hit EGP 2.491 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 91.09% of the trading transactions, while the Arab and foreign traders made up 6.62% and 2.29%, respectively.

Individuals equaled 78.88% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 21.11%.

Foreign and Egyptian traders were sellers with EGP 100.911 million and EGP 64.152 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Arab traders were buyers with EGP 165.064 million.