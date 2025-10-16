Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index jumping by 0.52% to 37,654.04 points.

The EGX35-LV also climbed by 0.58% to 4,155.96 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.24% to 3,785.77 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 concluded the trading session higher by 0.94% at 11,566.16 points and by 0.73% at 15,273.29.

The turnover stood at EGP 5.132 billion through the exchange of 2.164 billion shares over 122,100 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.679 trillion.

Egyptians represented 91.04% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders accounted for 4.15% and 4.8%, respectively.

Individuals equlaed 76.62% of total trading, while institutions made up the remaining 23.37%.

Foreign and Egyptian traders were sellers with EGP 47.328 million and EGP 23.610 million, respectively. Arab investors were buyers with EGP 70.939 million.