Arab Finance: The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) and the Infinity-Hassan Allam consortium signed the complementary agreements to establish two solar power projects and two interconnected battery storage plants with a total capacity of 1,200 megawatts and 720 megawatt-hour of battery storage capacity, according to a statement.

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat pointed out that the initiative falls within the framework of the National Energy Strategy and the ministry's program for energy transition.

The program aims to maximize the role of renewable energy sources, boost their contribution to the energy mix, and reduce fossil fuel use. This is in addition to enhancing the utilization of renewable energy by introducing energy storage technologies and creating battery storage plants to ensure grid stability and the continuity of electricity supply.

The first agreement covers the executive steps for establishing a 200-megawatt solar power plant in the Benban area, in addition to a 120-MWh battery storage plant.

Meanwhile, the second deal spans the construction of a 1,000-megawatt solar power plant in the West Minya area and a 600-MWh battery storage plant.

Esmat stated that the energy strategy, which aims to increase reliance on clean energy by utilizing renewable energy resources, improving energy efficiency, and accelerating the timeline for achieving the goal of renewable energy contributing 42% to the energy mix by 2030, and then to 65% by 2040.

