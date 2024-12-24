PHOTO
Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a $275 million syndicated loan for a 1.1 GW wind farm project in the Gulf of Suez, developed by Saudi-based ACWA Power and Hassan Allam Utilities, as per a statement.
The wind farm is set to be the largest in both Africa and the Middle East.
Of the total loan amount, the EBRD is contributing $200 million, while the remaining $75 million will be split between Arab Bank, contributing $60 million, and Standard Chartered, contributing $15 million.