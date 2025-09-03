Arab Finance: The Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) will raise its issued capital from EGP 9.89 billion to EGP 13.6 billion, an increase of EGP 3.7 billion, as per a disclosure.

The increase, approved by the bank’s ordinary and extraordinary general assemblies, will be financed through retained earnings and annual profits based on the bank’s financial statements dated December 31st, 2024.

It will be distributed as 370.333 million bonus shares with a nominal value of EGP 10 each, granted to existing shareholders.

The distribution ratio stands at 0.3741998377 bonus share for each original share held before the increase.

Eligible shareholders and buyers of shares until the close of trading on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, will be entitled to receive the allocation.

The bonus shares will be distributed starting Thursday, September 18th, 2025, through Misr for Clearing, Depository and Registry Company, following the Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee approval of the increase.

The bank confirmed that fractions will be rounded in favor of small shareholders until the quantity is fully allocated.