Arab Finance: Digitize for Investment and Technology has signed a cooperation protocol with the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) to manufacture its specialized digital transformation and information security products locally, as per a disclosure.

The agreement is part of the company’s strategy to expand in the Egyptian market, support national digital transformation projects, and transfer technology to the local industry.

The partnership will enable Digitize to manufacture its digital products at AOI’s factories, marking a step toward reducing reliance on imports and enhancing Egypt’s digital sovereignty.

The company described the deal as a milestone in its efforts to strengthen its presence across Egypt and the wider region.

Under the agreement, Digitize plans to implement projects valued at $100 million, around EGP 5 billion, in cooperation with AOI.

The projects will focus on deploying national digital transformation initiatives in Egypt and the Middle East, including data center and cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and advanced digital services.

The company added that exports to the Middle East and Africa are also part of the plan, positioning the agreement as a launchpad for broader regional growth.